Kelekia Toys & Gifts hopes strong holiday season makes up for lost revenue during pandemic

The toy store in Reno says regulars have helped keep them afloat
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:48 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Daisy Genio’s toy store in the shopping center off of Mayberry Dr. and McCarran Blvd. means everything to her and her family.

“We have lots of arts and crafts, kits, and board games for those as young as three years old,” Genio said. “We also have puzzles that will keep the little ones off the (electronics) for a while.”

Like many other local businesses, Kelekia Toys & Gifts - which is named after Genio’s daughter in Hawaiian - has been hit hard by the Coronavirus. The pandemic has put a wrinkle in owners’ plans and has made this year’s holiday shopping season critical for survival.

“2020 is really a different year,” Genio said. “For a while, when we were almost closed for three months, it was really tough for us because we still had to take care of all our responsibilities, our rent, our lease, and all that.”

Kelekia opened its doors six years ago, and they want to be open for years to come. The month of December should help the store finish strong financially.

But this year has been a challenge, and there is no telling when it will get better.

This year many shoppers are bringing their business online to avoid going into a store, according to the Better Business Bureau. Genio wants people to understand that shopping local means more now than it ever has.

“The community is really supportive,” she said. “Some (customers) have asked us if they can pick toys up. I can wrap them. We wrap (gifts) complementary and (customers) can do a curbside pickup.”

Genio keeps masks on hand for customers and says she regularly sanitizes her store to make sure everyone stays safe.

To support Kelekia Toys & Gifts, visit their Facebook page for more information.

