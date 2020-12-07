Downtown Reno Partnership launches holiday deal hunt to support businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Reno Partnership started its first ever holiday deal hunt to support local businesses during the pandemic.

Participants can shop, eat, or play at participating businesses for a chance to win prizes ranging from 10% off to even grand prizes such as a staycation.

People have to visit a business make a minimum $20 purchase, collect a card, scratch, and win.

Marketing Manager Mike Higdon said, “The idea is that over the course of the end of the year, you can spend your time going to all these difference business around downtown.” He added, “That way you can go out and experience some stuff that maybe you have been avoiding for the whole year and you can try something new and get a little reward out of it.”

“It’s a great way to support people and to get customers kind of in the door and to have fun a little bit.”

Renaissance Hotel General Manager, Vicki Savini said she is happy the hotel is taking part in the game.

“Everyone is restless to get outside and see each other again, we are doing everything under the rules, social distancing and everything else, so we are a very safe and we are just happy to be part of it and just end the year on a great note.”

The last day to get a card is December 31st and the last day to redeem a card is January 31st.

Check out the Downtown Reno website for more information.

