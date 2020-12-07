Advertisement

Carson City investigating BB gun damage to multiple buildings

Carson City Sheriffs Office logo
Carson City Sheriffs Office logo(Carson City Sheriff)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wave of BB gun damage to buildings across the city.

The attacks happened from Sunday night, December 6th into the morning of Monday, December 7th.

The vandals damaged the windows on homes, businesses and vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office has taken reports from West Munster Street, Colorado Street, Tangerine Drive, Lilly Drive, Pat Lane, Mountain Street, Desatoya Drive, Clydesdale Drive, Siskiyou Drive, Cabrolet Drive, Pinebook Drive and Chaise Drive.

The Secretary of State’s office also suffered damage.

Witnesses report seeing a white or silver sedan in the area.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2677 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

