California’s Stay At Home order affects hotels, motels and short-term rentals

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - Mono County is advising that all hotel, motel and short-term rental reservations must be canceled for the duration of the Southern California Region Stay-At-Home Order issued by the CA Dept. of Public Health.

The order took effect at 11:59pm Sunday, December 6, 2020 and will be in effect for a minimum of three weeks.

The Order prohibits short term lodging for recreational or leisure purposes. Short term lodging is allowed for “essential purposes” such as pandemic response and in support of critical infrastructure. The facilities can also remain open for stranded travelers, people who have been displaced and cannot return to their homes, people who need to isolate or quarantine, or to protect the homeless population.

The prohibition includes vacation rentals such as Airbnb’s or VRBO’s, timeshares, private residence clubs, hotels, condos, campgrounds, RV parks and motels. Mono County is classified as part of California’s Southern Region.

