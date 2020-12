RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A round of light snow showers to far northeast California and northwest Nevada (east of Gerlach) tonight into Sunday. Strong easterly winds will affect the Sierra crest and points west late Sunday through Monday as the low drops into southern California. Next week looks mainly quiet, but, there is some potential for gusty winds and showers late next week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 6 (KOLO)

