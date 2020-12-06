Rare Nevada plant damaged by wild animals, not humans, feds say

GOLDFIELD, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare plant discovered damaged in Esmeralda County was likely damaged by squirrels and possibly antelope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced. An environmental group suggested it was human-caused.

Tiehm’s buckwheat is only found on 21 acres near Rhyolite Ridge. Federal authorities said it may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced in September that more than 17,000 of the plants had been destroyed.

“A routine visit to the site by Center staff revealed substantial impacts to all six subpopulations of the flower, with some subpopulations nearly wiped out,” the CDB said. “Plants were dug up or mangled with shovels, with taproots cut and most of the dead buckwheats hauled off-site.”

The CBD said it appears that the damage was human-caused. Dr. Naomi Fraga, director of conservation at the California Botanic Garden, and Patrick Donnelly of the CDB, conducted a survey of the site.

“This appears to have been a premeditated, somewhat organized, large-scale operation aimed at wiping out one of the rarest plants on Earth, one that was already in the pipeline for protection,” Donnelly said in a statement. “It’s despicable and heartless.”

USFWS and the Bureau of Land Management used a researcher affiliated with Southern Utah University to review the damage. The analysis found squirrel, deer and some human DNA on root samples and soils in the area.

“Buckwheat DNA was detected in the scat, and the genetic signatures were a strong match (96.9-99.8 percent) to ground squirrels,” the USFWS said in a statement. “This coupled with known white-tailed antelope ground squirrel populations at Rhyolite Ridge, burrowing at damaged plants, and rodent bite marks on plant roots strongly supports that ground squirrels were responsible for the damage. Current drought conditions likely motivated the rodents to seek moisture by consuming the shallow taproots of mature buckwheat plants. This is the first time herbivory was documented on Tiehm’s buckwheat and its significance depends not only on its frequency and intensity, but whether damaged plants can recover and survive.”

The CBD said regardless of how the plants were destroyed, they need to be protected through an emergency Endangered Species Act listing.

Fraga issued this statement:

“I would be cautious about interpreting the result of this study as definitive proof that rodents caused the extensive damage observed at the Tiehm’s buckwheat population. I am familiar with eDNA studies and I have co-authored a paper utilizing eDNA data. This report appears to provide evidence that buckwheat plant parts have at some point been eaten by white-tailed antelope ground squirrels at Rhyolite Ridge. But I don’t see how this line of evidence can substantiate that the entirety of the wide scale damage was caused by small mammals.”

