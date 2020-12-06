Nevada reports 2,511 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 2,511 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 14 additional deaths and a record high two-week positivity rate.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 168,139 cases since the pandemic began with 2,315 known deaths.

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials say the state’s positivity rate calculated over a two-week period now is 21%. On Saturday, Nevada reported a record 3,194 cases with 29 deaths.

It was only the second time the state had more than 3,000 additional cases on a single day. The previous time was 3,159 cases on Nov. 25

