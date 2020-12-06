Horton has big day against hometown team; Nevada keeps championship hopes alive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Nevada Athletics Postgame notes – Fresno State

-Nevada got back into the win column after a 37-26 victory over Fresno State in the team’s final regular season home game of the 2020 season.

-True freshman WR Tory Horton posted a breakout game in his first collegiate start. Horton tallied five receptions for a career-high 148 yards and three touchdowns. It marked the first 100-yard receiving performance and first multi-TD game of Horton’s career. Horton is the second Wolf Pack receiver to post three receiving TDs in a game this season as junior Romeo Doubs did so against Utah State and New Mexico.

-Tory Horton’s second touchdown catch of the game went for 85 yards from Carson Strong, a career-long for both Horton and Strong and the longest pass play of the season for Nevada.

-Sophomore QB Carson Strong tossed a career-high five touchdowns in the game, becoming the first Wolf Pack quarterback to do so since Colin Kaepernick threw five against Idaho on Nov. 6, 2010.

-Carson Strong finished the game with 354 passing yards, completing 23-of-39 pass attempts. It marked Strong’s fifth game over 300 yards this season and his first in three games.

-Junior WR Romeo Doubs eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards in his career during the game, becoming the 16th receiver in Nevada history to do so. He finished the game with seven receptions for 97 yards, just three yards shy of posting his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season.

-Junior LB Trevor Price blocked a punt in the game, the first block of his career and the first blocked punt for Nevada since Sam Hammond blocked one against Portland State in August of 2018.

-Junior TE Cole Turner hauled in two receiving touchdowns in the game, his second multi-TD game of the season. His other was during the season-opening win over Wyoming.

-Nevada forced three Fresno State fumbles and recovered two of them. Junior DB Tyson Williams and true freshman LB Peter Montini forced two of the fumbles, and senior DB Berdale Robins and sophomore Jordan Lee recorded the recoveries.

-Sophomore DE Daniel Grzesiak registered the first sack of his career during the game and finished with 2.0 tackles for loss, a career-high. Nevada recorded two sacks on the night, with the other going to senior DE Sam Hammond, giving him 6.5 in his career.

-Nevada had two players record double digits totals in tackles with junior Tyson Williams registering 11 and sophomore Jordan Lee finishing with a career-high 11 as well. Ten of Lee’s 11 tackles were solo stops and he added a tackle for loss.

-Sophomore PK Brandon Talton was 1-for-1 in the game in field goal attempts, hitting a season-long 49-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter.

-The all-time series now stands at 29-23-1 in favor of Fresno State. Nevada has now beaten the Bulldogs in back-to-back games.

-Up next, Nevada will conclude the 2020 regular season with a game against San Jose State next Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. with a MW championship berth on the line.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.