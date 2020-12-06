Advertisement

Ex-NFL player Burfict arrested in Vegas on battery charge

This is a 2012 file photo of Vontaze Burfict of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team....
This is a 2012 file photo of Vontaze Burfict of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. Former NFL player Burfict was arrested Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Court records indicate Burfict was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas.

Court records indicate Burfict was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. The records did not list an attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf.

Circumstances of the 30-year-old Burfict’s arrest weren’t immediately available.

Burfict was playing for the Oakland Raiders when the NFL on Sept. 30, 2019, suspended him for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. Burfict played parts of eight NFL seasons, seven of which were with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A police standoff at Morrill Avenue and Sixth Street.
Northeast Reno standoff ends; 6th St reopening
Walmart will light up the sky with holiday drone light shows.
Walmart will light up the sky with holiday drone light shows
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Christmas lightshow returns to south Reno
The end of a tractor-trailer hangs over a Keystone Avenue bridge after the vehicle turned onto...
Keystone Avenue reopens after tractor-trailer accident on bridge
President Donald Trump election lawsuits graphic by MGN.
Carson City judge rejects efforts to overturn Biden victory in Nevada

Latest News

Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 8 deaths, 559 new cases
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada sets record with nearly 3,200 additional virus cases
Logos for Inyo and Mono counties in California.
Mono, Inyo counties under stay-at-home order
Joe Biden transition graphic by MGN.
Nevada electors legally bound to vote for winning presidential candidate