County committee begins planning Las Vegas Shooting memorial

LAS VEGAS (AP)- A public panel planning a permanent Las Vegas memorial honoring victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history heard that there’s no perfect answer to how a tribute should look and feel.

A California Victim Compensation Board official advised the 1 October Memorial Committee during its meeting last month the goal is to provide comfort and hope and facilitate healing.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the seven-member Clark County group is beginning to plan a tribute expressing voices of victims, survivors, families and first responders affected by the 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air country music festival.

