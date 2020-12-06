Advertisement

County committee begins planning Las Vegas Shooting memorial

Memorial to Las Vegas Route 91 Music Festival shootings.
Memorial to Las Vegas Route 91 Music Festival shootings.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP)- A public panel planning a permanent Las Vegas memorial honoring victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history heard that there’s no perfect answer to how a tribute should look and feel.

A California Victim Compensation Board official advised the 1 October Memorial Committee during its meeting last month the goal is to provide comfort and hope and facilitate healing.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the seven-member Clark County group is beginning to plan a tribute expressing voices of victims, survivors, families and first responders affected by the 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air country music festival.

