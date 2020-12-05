Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Cold mornings and mild afternoons will continue, with a wrinkle. A weak system will drop through the area over the weekend. Light snow showers are possible, although amounts will be light and most areas will be missed. Temperatures will cool a bit following this change into early next week. Another system is possible late next week, but no major storms are in the forecast. -Jeff