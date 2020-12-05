Advertisement

Reno Rodeo Foundation, Aces, come together to help give toys to those in need

Dozens of people came together to bring donated toys to rural counties in Nevada
Dozens of people came together to bring donated toys to rural counties in Nevada(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:11 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a time for giving, cheer, and thankfulness. But December is not easy on everyone.

“This is just another way to bring joy to children who have experienced the unimaginable,” said Clara Andriola, the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s executive director.

Friday, Andriola, and Emily Jaenson with the Reno Aces, brought dozens of people together to unload boxes of toys. Those toys will then be given to the Division of Child and Family Services. Jakks Pacific Toy Company is responsible for the donations.

“The children that are coming into foster care, or emergency care, or protective custody really need clothes, and love, and we can provide that,” said Andriola.

Jaenson added “we got bikes, and scooters, and (Princess) Jasmine dresses, make your own pinatas, and , stuffed animals.”

After the toys were dropped off, those affiliated with DCFS started loading their cars. Each car is responsible for dropping the gifts off in a Nevada county. 13 of the 17 total counties will receive something. Drivers came from as far away as Elko and other rural communities.

All the support was a thrilling sight to Karla Delgado who talks to struggling families regularly.

“(The drivers) are willing to do anything to make sure the children we serve in our program areas receive these fun things,” she said.

The toy drive is part of the even larger Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive. Last year, they raised more than $300,000. Despite the impact the Coronavirus has had, Andriola hopes she can raise more money for those in need this year.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Christmas lightshow returns to south Reno
The end of a tractor-trailer hangs over a Keystone Avenue bridge after the vehicle turned onto...
Keystone Avenue reopens after tractor-trailer accident on bridge
The Judge ordered payments be made by Christmas Eve.
State of Nevada in Contempt for failing to pay unemployment benefits
Two people were killed in a rollover on US 6 near Tonopah on December 1, 2020.
Two killed in rollover near Tonopah; impairment suspected
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 476 new cases

Latest News

A police standoff at Morrill Avenue and Sixth Street.
Police standoff in northeast Reno; 6th St closed
Bell ringer in front of Walmart in Reno
Red Kettle Campaign changes in times of COVID
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 476 new cases
President Donald Trump election lawsuits graphic by MGN.
Carson City judge rejects efforts to overturn Biden victory in Nevada