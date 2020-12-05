Reno Rodeo Foundation, Aces, come together to help give toys to those in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a time for giving, cheer, and thankfulness. But December is not easy on everyone.

“This is just another way to bring joy to children who have experienced the unimaginable,” said Clara Andriola, the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s executive director.

Friday, Andriola, and Emily Jaenson with the Reno Aces, brought dozens of people together to unload boxes of toys. Those toys will then be given to the Division of Child and Family Services. Jakks Pacific Toy Company is responsible for the donations.

“The children that are coming into foster care, or emergency care, or protective custody really need clothes, and love, and we can provide that,” said Andriola.

Jaenson added “we got bikes, and scooters, and (Princess) Jasmine dresses, make your own pinatas, and , stuffed animals.”

After the toys were dropped off, those affiliated with DCFS started loading their cars. Each car is responsible for dropping the gifts off in a Nevada county. 13 of the 17 total counties will receive something. Drivers came from as far away as Elko and other rural communities.

All the support was a thrilling sight to Karla Delgado who talks to struggling families regularly.

“(The drivers) are willing to do anything to make sure the children we serve in our program areas receive these fun things,” she said.

The toy drive is part of the even larger Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive. Last year, they raised more than $300,000. Despite the impact the Coronavirus has had, Andriola hopes she can raise more money for those in need this year.

