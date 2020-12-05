Reno Little Theater hosts online fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One group that’s been hit hard in recent months due to the pandemic is performers and entertainers. Many have had to shut down their venues and put their shows on hold.

Locally, Reno Little Theater is currently closed, but there’s still a way you can help and enjoy some virtual entertainment. You can now watch a filmed broadway production of A Christmas Carol starring Tony Award winner, Jefferson Mays. A Christmas Carol was filmed at New York’s United Palace. Staged exclusively for this film and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays.

A portion of every online ticket sale will benefit Reno Little Theater. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.