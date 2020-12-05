Advertisement

Nevada sets record with nearly 3,200 additional virus cases

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:05 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada on Saturday reported a record of nearly 3,200 additional daily known COVID-19 cases and a record number of related hospitalizations.

The state reported 3,194 additional known cases and 29 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 165,628 cases and 2,301 deaths, as COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased to 1,739.  

Saturday was only the second time that Nevada reported more than 3,000 additional cases on a single day. The state reported 3,159 on Nov. 25.

Gov. Steve Sisolak noted the record-high number of additional cases and the state’s high COVID-19 positivity rate and he urged Nevadans to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid crowds. 

