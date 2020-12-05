Mono County under stay-at-home order

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO)-- Mono County, Calif., has been placed under the California Department of Public Health’s Regional Stay-at-Home order.

It takes effect a minute before midnight on Sunday night and lasts for at least three weeks.

It prohibits private gatherings of any size and closes many private-sector options.

Mono County currently has about 29 percent of people tested coming back positive for COVID-19. Hospital bed capacity is expected to be exhausted by the middle of the month.

“It is not the status of Mammoth Hospital alone that determines when the Order goes into effect, rather, it is the status of all the hospitals within the region,” Tom Parker, Mammoth Hospital chief operating officer said in a statement from Mono County. “At this point, the entire state is approaching a critical capacity shortage and there is no recourse to petition regional assignments.”

The following operations must close in Mono County:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries, and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Retail stores and shopping centers can only operate at 20 percent of the allowed capacity. Restaurants can allow only carryout or delivery. Places of worship and political demonstrations are only allowed outdoors.

Schools, child care and non-urgent medical and dental care are allowed only with masking and social distancing.

Mono County has a population of about 14,000. The communities include Mammoth Lakes and Bridgeport.

More information: http://www.MonoHealth.com/Coronavirus.

