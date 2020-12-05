Grace Church giving out meals for families on Fridays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grace Church in northwest Reno is resuming its Food for Families on Fridays.

It will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1220 Robb Drive while supplies last. The church will put up signs to guide people in.

Grace Church is providing a heat-and-eat full meal for families of four. The meals will also be given out on Christmas.

Since April, Grace Church has given out more than 10,000 meals to families.

