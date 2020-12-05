Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:25 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police standoff at Morrill Avenue and Sixth Street.
Northeast Reno standoff ends; 6th St reopening
Walmart will light up the sky with holiday drone light shows.
Walmart will light up the sky with holiday drone light shows
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Christmas lightshow returns to south Reno
The end of a tractor-trailer hangs over a Keystone Avenue bridge after the vehicle turned onto...
Keystone Avenue reopens after tractor-trailer accident on bridge
President Donald Trump election lawsuits graphic by MGN.
Carson City judge rejects efforts to overturn Biden victory in Nevada

Latest News

City Approves Program To Provide Free Mental Health Services
City of Reno approves program to provide free mental health services
Reno Rodeo Foundation, Aces, come together to help give toys to those in need
Reno Rodeo Foundation, Aces, come together to help give toys to those in need
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Reno Little Theater hosts online fundraiser