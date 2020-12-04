Advertisement

Tractor-trailer accident closes part of Keystone Ave

The end of a tractor-trailer hangs over a Keystone Avenue bridge after the vehicle turned onto Keystone Avenue from California Avenue.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Part of Keystone Avenue is closed after a tractor-trailer tried a prohibited turn onto Keystone Avenue from California Avenue, the Reno Police Department reported Thursday night.

It wasn’t clear when the road in that area would reopen.

The incident happened at about 7:10 p.m. The tractor-trailer damaged streetlights and guardrails. No one was injured.

The back end of the trailer ended up hanging over the bridge.

Crews were attempting to move it, but it proved to be difficult.

