Ski Swap being held to raise money for Sky Tavern

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sky Tavern Ski Swap is going on this week in Reno. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, and vitally important considering other events have been cancelled by the pandemic.

“We haven’t been able to do the movie nights and the things like that we usually do,” admitted general manager Bill Henderson. “We have a summer event, but we postponed all of that to next year.”

The money raised will support a lot of their programs, including scholarships for kids who may not be able to afford the Junior Ski program.

“This just helps with the general funding and such,” explained Henderson. “I mean, we still have to pay the power bill. Everybody thinks that the city of Reno is still part of this, but they’re not. They gave us a lease for the next 50 years. So all of the maintenance, all of the programming, all of the problems of running a ski area are now with a bunch of moms and dads. So it takes a little bit of cash to make that happen.”

There will be a lot of gently used ski equipment and clothing on sale at a deep discount, and a wide variety of brand new gear as well. It’s sort of like a consignment shop, where 18 percent of the proceeds goes to Sky Tavern, with the rest going to the owner of the equipment.

Sky Tavern is a local non-profit that’s been around for 73 years, teaching over 100,000 kids.

‘I tell everybody we’re in the child development business as much as the ski business,” added Henderson. “We just use snow sports as the way to get kids to become a little more responsible, a little more independent. A little more grown up. You learn a lot more at Sky Tavern than just snow sports.”

The Ski Swap is going on tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located in the old Sports Authority building at 4813 Kietzke Lane in Reno. You can get more information about Sky Tavern by clicking on the link below.

