Sierra Nevada Properties Christmas drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local donation drive is helping children this Christmas.

Real estate brokerage, Sierra Nevada Properties is heading this up and says it will help children at Libby C. Booth Elementary School.

The drive will benefit four different organizations: Christmas for Kids in Fernley, Churchill Animal Protection Society, the Wishing Tree in Fallon, and Libby Booth Elementary.

You can give by making an online donation or by dropping off items.

”Any warm clothes that will help them through the winter. Boots, warm jackets, sweatshirts, hats, gloves, earmuffs,” said Marketing Coordinator of Sierra Nevada Properties, Cassie Viola.

Physical donations can be dropped off until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at Sierra Nevada Properties at 6990 McCarran Blvd. in Reno.

