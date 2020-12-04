Advertisement

Red Kettle Campaign changes in times of COVID

Bell ringer in front of Walmart in Reno
Bell ringer in front of Walmart in Reno(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:51 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even COVID could not silence the bell that’s been ringing over the holiday for the past 129 years. Volunteers and some paid employees have stood tall and asked for local resident to give what they can.

But this was not a done deal in 2020.

“Even until most of October the beginning of November we didn’t know if we were really going to be able to stand at locations,” says Major Darren Trimmer, Salvation Army Washoe County Coordinator. “But it has all come in. We are out there ringing,” he says.

All donations stay locally which can help those heavily impacted by the virus. And Major Trimmer says the virus forced them as well, to change their strategy to help bell ringers and donors feel safe. Bell ringers will wear plastic gloves. They will also wear masks and stand 6 feet away when a passerby makes a donation.

But there are measures being taken well before anyone sets up for business outside stores. A room at the Salvation Army has been set up for bell ringers to meet, gather their kettles, jackets and bells. All have been sanitized the night before and each person takes the same equipment they used previously.

Just as in years past, there are options to use social media to make a donation. As well as a pay station through Apple or Google.

Walmart, a national sponsor and this year, has offered to round up a customer’s purchase to the nearest dollar. The excess change will go to the Salvation Army. The offer applies to internet and curbside purchases as well.

Last year alone the Red Kettle Campaign raised more than $168,000 locally. Organizers hope to do as well if not better this year.

Volunteer bell ringers are always being sought.

Salarmyreno.org

Renoredkettle.org

Carsonredkettle.org

