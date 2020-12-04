Panel warns recession may imperil Nevada economy into 2023

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A panel of economic experts in Nevada has released projections that suggest the economic toll the coronavirus has taken on Las Vegas and the rest of the state will outlast the virus.

Projections also suggest the toll will cut into the tax revenue the state uses to fund services including health care and education until 2023.

Nevada’s five-member Economic Forum sent forecasts to the governor and legislators on Thursday that the state will collect less tax revenue in 2022 and 2023 than in 2020 and 2021.

The forecasts will serve as a starting point for lawmakers tasked with re-balancing the budget when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021.

