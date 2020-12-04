Advertisement

Panel warns recession may imperil Nevada economy into 2023

(KOLNKGIN)
By Sam Metz
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:37 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A panel of economic experts in Nevada has released projections that suggest the economic toll the coronavirus has taken on Las Vegas and the rest of the state will outlast the virus.

Projections also suggest the toll will cut into the tax revenue the state uses to fund services including health care and education until 2023.

Nevada’s five-member Economic Forum sent forecasts to the governor and legislators on Thursday that the state will collect less tax revenue in 2022 and 2023 than in 2020 and 2021.

The forecasts will serve as a starting point for lawmakers tasked with re-balancing the budget when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds an online press conference to discuss the roll out of the COVID-19...
‘We have hope now, vaccine is coming:’ Gov. Sisolak details Nevada’s vaccine rollout
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fernley identified
Phone scam
Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: County surpasses 300 deaths

Latest News

Toy donations are being accepted for local kids in need at My Religion Tattoo in Reno.
Reno tattoo shop hosts annual toy drive
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
New flights to be added at Reno-Tahoe International
Denise Rawson
Denise Rawson
Tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday
Better Business Bureau has tips to safely shop on Cyber Monday