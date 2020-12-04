Nevada to receive 164,000 doses of COVID vaccine this month

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak says he has received official notice that Nevada will receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month.

The 164,150 doses will first go to hospital staff, and skilled nursing homes staff and residents.

The allotments include 91,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 72,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.

The Governor’s office says there should be sufficient supplies to cover a majority of the Tier One individuals in Nevada.

