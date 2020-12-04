Nevada reports deadliest day since start of pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada has reported 48 new deaths from the coronavirus, which makes Thursday the deadliest day for the state since the onset of the pandemic.

State officials say almost 160,000 state residents have contracted COVID-19 and 2,249 have died.

Case and death totals continue to rise more than a week after new restrictions were implemented as part of Nevada’s statewide pause of activity.

During the three-week period, the number of customers businesses can accept has been reduced to 25% of capacity. Hospitals continue to face strain and Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno is treating patients in an auxiliary unit in the parking garage.

