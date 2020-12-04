Network created to support Nevada eco-friendly businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new statewide program is helping companies become more environmentally aware with the goal to make the Silver State a cleaner, more sustainable place to live.

“Every little bit counts.”

The Nevada Green Business Network is a coalition of organizations that offers a statewide green business certification program. They work with companies to help find new ways to save energy, reduce waste, prevent pollution, and more.

“I think it’s fantastic that there are groups like this that are out there willing to let the world know that they are businesses that have taken the strides to make sure the green initiatives are woven into the fiber of their business culture,” John McGinnes, Executive Director of Sales at Atlantis said.

The network’s goal is to certify 75 businesses and manufacturers in the state by 2022.

The Atlantis is one of many Northern Nevada establishments implementing eco-friendly practices, including energy-efficient lighting, water conservation, electric vehicle charging stations, and recycling programs.

McGinnes added, “Anything we can do to reduce that carbon footprint and be a little bit nicer and kinder to mother earth, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The casino hotel has earned a number of awards for going the extra mile to save our planet, including four Green Globes certification by Green Building Initiative (GBI) for their extensive list of energy-efficient movements.

“We won’t stop learning, we won’t stop investing in what’s right for our property and for old mother earth and make sure that it’s here for our grandchildren and their grandchildren,” McGinnes said.

You, too, can be a part of protecting Nevada’s environment. Big or small, any green action can help us all.

You can search for all certified green businesses in the Silver State here. If you’d like to apply to be part of the network of green businesses, click here. The network is also always accepting donations.

