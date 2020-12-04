Advertisement

Network created to support Nevada eco-friendly businesses

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new statewide program is helping companies become more environmentally aware with the goal to make the Silver State a cleaner, more sustainable place to live.

“Every little bit counts.”

John McGinnes, Executive Director of Sales at Atlantis

The Nevada Green Business Network is a coalition of organizations that offers a statewide green business certification program. They work with companies to help find new ways to save energy, reduce waste, prevent pollution, and more.

“I think it’s fantastic that there are groups like this that are out there willing to let the world know that they are businesses that have taken the strides to make sure the green initiatives are woven into the fiber of their business culture,” John McGinnes, Executive Director of Sales at Atlantis said.

The network’s goal is to certify 75 businesses and manufacturers in the state by 2022.

The Atlantis is one of many Northern Nevada establishments implementing eco-friendly practices, including energy-efficient lighting, water conservation, electric vehicle charging stations, and recycling programs.

McGinnes added, “Anything we can do to reduce that carbon footprint and be a little bit nicer and kinder to mother earth, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The casino hotel has earned a number of awards for going the extra mile to save our planet, including four Green Globes certification by Green Building Initiative (GBI) for their extensive list of energy-efficient movements.

“We won’t stop learning, we won’t stop investing in what’s right for our property and for old mother earth and make sure that it’s here for our grandchildren and their grandchildren,” McGinnes said.

You, too, can be a part of protecting Nevada’s environment. Big or small, any green action can help us all.

You can search for all certified green businesses in the Silver State here. If you’d like to apply to be part of the network of green businesses, click here. The network is also always accepting donations.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds an online press conference to discuss the roll out of the COVID-19...
‘We have hope now, vaccine is coming:’ Gov. Sisolak details Nevada’s vaccine rollout
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: County surpasses 300 deaths
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fernley identified
Phone scam
Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam

Latest News

The Atlantis is just one of the many earth-friendly businesses in our area.
Going Green For Nevada
Panel warns recession may imperil Nevada economy into 2023
Toy donations are being accepted for local kids in need at My Religion Tattoo in Reno.
Reno tattoo shop hosts annual toy drive
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
New flights to be added at Reno-Tahoe International