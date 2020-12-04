Medical Reserve Corps in need of volunteers to help relieve healthcare workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County can use some help.

“Our healthcare system is very stressed and having volunteers helps offset that shortage of healthcare professionals,” said Andrea Esp, Washoe County’s Acting Director of Public Health Preparedness.

It’s no secret the Health District and area hospitals have been busy since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

In a press conference Wednesday, Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick reminded everyone about the Medical Reserve Corps, or M.R.C. - a volunteer organization that has been around for more than a decade.

To have reinforcements is key at a time like this.

“Those could be people that could help with our COVID response, our vaccination efforts, as well as people that can help with our healthcare system,” Dick said.

Anyone can pitch in.

“I don’t think we can have enough volunteers,” Esp said. “We don’t want to burn out any of our volunteers.”

If approved to join the M.R.C., volunteers can help out the Washoe County Health District, a local hospital, or a long-term care facility. Free emergency response training is an additional perk.

“Right now our medical professionals that work for the district are being pulled away from normal tasks they could do every day to help support the COVID response,” Esp said. “It limits our ability to provide the necessary services and clinical services that we still need to offer to our community on a day-to-day basis.”

Volunteers could allow healthcare professionals to get back on track - speeding up the recovery effort in Northern Nevada.

“If it’s one day a week, or one day a month (where volunteers) can help out, that is very beneficial and does make an impact,” said Esp.

Washoe’s biggest need will come when vaccines arrive and need to be administered.

To join the Medical Reserve Corps, click here.

