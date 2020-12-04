Holiday fundraiser for animal shelters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A familiar name in local high school sports is lending his voice to help animal shelters across the country.

“It’s a nice thing to do before Christmas, because it gets you in the Christmas mood,” said Dan Slater. “Especially with the story.”

The story is based on a song he wrote and recorded called the “Dogs Who Saved Christmas Day”. It’s being sold as a download, along with 11 other dog-inspired songs.

“When we sold the DVD it was a $10 dollar cost; we knocked that all down to $2.99 so there’s no profit,” added Slater. “The humane society will get it all pretty much.”

A dollar from every download will go to the animal shelter in your area, wherever you live in the country. It’s part of his passion to help dogs stuck in shelters, and hopefully avoid them from being euthanized.

“I’m not getting any younger,” admitted Slater. “And if it’s the last thing I can at least do before I leave this world, I’ll be a happy guy.”

Slater spent years travelling the country and speaking at elementary schools to preach the importance of neutering and spaying. He’s also been calling high school games for years, both on TV and online, with the Local Sports Program (LSP).

“There’s nothing more rewarding that seeing kids smile,” added Slater. “When you see someone accomplish something they dream about. You know, their moment.”

Since sports have been halted by the pandemic, Slater is using his time to give back to animal shelters. You can download the songs and accompanying video by clicking on the link below.

