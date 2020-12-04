Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Quiet weather will continue through Saturday, with cold nights and mornings and mild afternoons. Air quality will degrade somewhat in the overnight and morning hours. A weak system will bring a chance of light snow showers this weekend. Another system is possible later next week, but no big chances of snow or rain are in the forecast through the middle of the month. -Jeff