Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Light winds with good to moderate air quality will continue for most areas through Saturday. A weak low pressure hitting the through the region will likely bring a light dusting of snow Saturday night into Sunday through NE California and far NW Nevada, with brisk northeast winds into Monday. No major Pacific storms in sight are expected next week with high pressure building off the west coast bringing us mild weather.

8 day forecast starting Dec. 4 (KOLO)

