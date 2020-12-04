Advertisement

Friday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:38 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Light winds with good to moderate air quality will continue for most areas through Saturday. A weak low pressure hitting the through the region will likely bring a light dusting of snow Saturday night into Sunday through NE California and far NW Nevada, with brisk northeast winds into Monday. No major Pacific storms in sight are expected next week with high pressure building off the west coast bringing us mild weather.

8 day forecast starting Dec. 4
8 day forecast starting Dec. 4(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Christmas lightshow returns to south Reno
The Judge ordered payments be made by Christmas Eve.
State of Nevada in Contempt for failing to pay unemployment benefits
Two people were killed in a rollover on US 6 near Tonopah on December 1, 2020.
Two killed in rollover near Tonopah; impairment suspected
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: County surpasses 300 deaths
Stewart Conservation Camp, Carson City, Nevada
Virus infects almost all in Carson City prison camp

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 4
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Wednesday AM Weather