Active shooter suspect arrested in Nye County

PARHUMP, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an active shooting suspect in Parhump.

It happened at about 6:00 Thursday night at a home on Kings Way in Pahrump.

According to the Nye County sheriff’s office, the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputies, but none were hurt. None of the officers did not fire their weapons.

The suspect who has yet to be identified was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more details later Friday.

