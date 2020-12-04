Advertisement

Active shooter suspect arrested in Nye County

An active shooter suspect was arrested in Nye County on December 3, 2020.
An active shooter suspect was arrested in Nye County on December 3, 2020.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
PARHUMP, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an active shooting suspect in Parhump.

It happened at about 6:00 Thursday night at a home on Kings Way in Pahrump.

According to the Nye County sheriff’s office, the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputies, but none were hurt. None of the officers did not fire their weapons.

The suspect who has yet to be identified was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more details later Friday.

