USF hands Nevada first loss after 85-60 rout in Reno

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada shot just 31.6 percent Wednesday night, suffering its first loss of the campaign, 85-60, to San Francisco at Lawlor Events Center.

The Dons (3-2) opened the second half with nine-straight points to push their lead to 17 at 49-32, and went on to hit 15 3-pointers and shoot 44.1 percent (15-for-34) from behind the arc.The teams are scheduled to play the back end of the home-and-home Sunday in San Francisco. Tip time has not yet been determined.

Zane Meeks hit three triples and led the Wolf Pack (3-1) with 15 points Wednesday. Warren Washington scored 12 points on 3-for-4 shooting, and a 6-for-8 showing from the line, while Grant Sherfield also had 12.

San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz, who led all players with 22 points on the night, scored the final five points of the Dons’ 9-0 second half-opening run, breaking open the contest. The Wolf Pack missed their first three attempts of the half and thrice turned over the ball until K.J. Hymes’ dunk snapped the scoreless drought with 16:59 to play.

But the Dons’ perimeter shooting continued to quash Nevada comeback hopes, with Jonas Visser’s triple deepening the Wolf Pack deficit to 23 at 61-38 with 12:56 to go.

Nevada’s defense limited the Dons early on in the contest, but both teams struggled from the field as the Wolf Pack led, 5-3, on Warren Washington’s layup. San Francisco would begin to heat up, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Shabazz and Taavi Jurkatamm to take a 9-7 lead.

The game would be tied thrice more over the next few minutes, the final time at 14-14 after a layup from Sherfield, but, again, San Francisco’s shooting from behind the arc would play a pivotal role. Shabazz hit another triple to put the Dons back in front, and San Francisco, behind eight first-half triples, built a 40-28 lead with 2:12 left.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.