Two killed in rollover near Tonopah; impairment suspected

Two people were killed in a rollover on US 6 near Tonopah on December 1, 2020.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Las Vegas woman and Arizona man were killed following a rollover on US 6 near Tonopah. Neither were wearing seatbelts, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

It happened Tuesday, December 1, 2020 around 7 p.m.

NHP said the two were in a Honda Civic traveling east on US 6 when the vehicle went off the right side of the highway onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected to the left, and crossed over the centerline, hitting a semi-truck head-on.

Two people were killed after crashing into a semi-truck head on near Tonopah.
Amanda Ainslie, 25, of Las Vegas and Jared Ainslie, 29, of Buckeye, Arizona were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said impairment is suspected in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Katherine Shampang #323 at 775-482-6330.

