Advertisement

Thursday AM Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:09 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High pressure will settle over the western states which will bring quiet weather, light winds, and slightly above normal temperatures through Saturday. A slight change rolls through, a weak low pressure drop and bring gusty winds and light showers to the area Sunday into Monday but forecast confidence is fairly low. No major storms are in the forecast through this week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 4
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 4(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds an online press conference to discuss the roll out of the COVID-19...
‘We have hope now, vaccine is coming:’ Gov. Sisolak details Nevada’s vaccine rollout
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fernley identified
Phone scam
Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: Record number of deaths

Latest News

Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Tuesday AM Weather