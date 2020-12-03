Thursday AM Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High pressure will settle over the western states which will bring quiet weather, light winds, and slightly above normal temperatures through Saturday. A slight change rolls through, a weak low pressure drop and bring gusty winds and light showers to the area Sunday into Monday but forecast confidence is fairly low. No major storms are in the forecast through this week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 4 (KOLO)

