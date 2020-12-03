Advertisement

Saint Mary’s postponing elective surgery

By Staff
Dec. 2, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that elective surgery will be postponed for two weeks beginning Friday, Dec. 4.

St. Mary’s attributed the postponement due to an increase in COVID-19 patients and to seasonal fluctuations. It described the two-week length tentative.

Emergent surgeries and procedures will continue. Saint Mary’s leadership is closely monitoring supplies, including personal protective equipment, bed availability and personnel.

“It is important to understand that the hospital remains open to care for the community,” Krystal Flaniken, said chief nursing officer of Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “Patient and caregiver safety is our top priority. This decision will preserve hospital beds and supplies to ensure all patients have an optimal experience.”

