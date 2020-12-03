Advertisement

Reno’s first nonprofit veterinary clinic opens

Options Veterinary Clinic
Options Veterinary Clinic(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:30 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new agency in Reno is aiming to make sure your four-legged friend is taken care of at an affordable price, and it’s all possible because of community contributions. Options Veterinary Care, located at 4690 Longley Lane Suite 1, is Reno’s first-ever nonprofit vet clinic.

“We want to be that safety net for people and for those pets.”

Denise Stevens, Clinic Director at Options Veterinary Care

Due to COVID-19, the need for affordable veterinary services is greater than ever. Research shows around 36,000 furry friends each year in Washoe County go without needed care because of financial barriers.

“We don’t want people to have to choose between keeping a pet in a loving home or going without care sometimes, and so we’re here to fill that gap,” Denise Stevens, Clinic Director at Options Veterinary Care said.

The high cost of care can put essential pet services out of reach for many Northern Nevadans. This can result in pets being surrendered to animal shelters or euthanasia for treatable conditions.

Stevens added, “Those pets mean a tremendous amount to them.”

The need in Washoe County and surrounding areas is great. A 2018 survey conducted by Wakefield Research showed that more than 50% of Nevadans say they have not taken their pet to a vet because they cannot afford it, and 62% report having had difficulty paying for needed veterinary care.

The nonprofit focuses on those who cannot otherwise afford care for their pets. It provides low-cost spay/neutering, surgery, dental work, X-rays, diagnostics, and treatment. It does not offer overnight or specialty care.

“You know that the care that was provided really made a difference and it makes a difference in human life as well because they feel like they’ve done right by their pet,” Stevens said.

Options Veterinary Care is a great resource especially for senior citizens and other low-income pet owners.

“It truly is the generosity of the community that makes this happen.

Denise Stevens, Clinic Director at Options Veterinary Care

To book an appointment, call the clinic at 775-499-3700. If you’d like to donate to the nonprofit, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is condemning President Trump following a retweet that claimed...
Gov. Sisolak condemns Pres. Trump for retweet calling Renown alternate care site “fake”
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Reno Police seek blue SUV in hit and run
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: Record number of deaths
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes reported near Stagecoach and Mina

Latest News

Middle and High School students begin distance learning Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.
Washoe county middle & high school students begin full-distance learning
File image of domestic violence (MGN).
Renewed effort to create safe homes in Nevada
Toy donations are being accepted for local kids in need at My Religion Tattoo in Reno.
Reno tattoo shop hosts annual toy drive
FBNN hopes to raise $15,000 by midnight on Giving Tuesday.
Food Bank of Northern Nevada helping fight child food insecurity on Giving Tuesday