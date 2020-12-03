Reno’s first nonprofit veterinary clinic opens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new agency in Reno is aiming to make sure your four-legged friend is taken care of at an affordable price, and it’s all possible because of community contributions. Options Veterinary Care, located at 4690 Longley Lane Suite 1, is Reno’s first-ever nonprofit vet clinic.

“We want to be that safety net for people and for those pets.”

Due to COVID-19, the need for affordable veterinary services is greater than ever. Research shows around 36,000 furry friends each year in Washoe County go without needed care because of financial barriers.

“We don’t want people to have to choose between keeping a pet in a loving home or going without care sometimes, and so we’re here to fill that gap,” Denise Stevens, Clinic Director at Options Veterinary Care said.

The high cost of care can put essential pet services out of reach for many Northern Nevadans. This can result in pets being surrendered to animal shelters or euthanasia for treatable conditions.

Stevens added, “Those pets mean a tremendous amount to them.”

The need in Washoe County and surrounding areas is great. A 2018 survey conducted by Wakefield Research showed that more than 50% of Nevadans say they have not taken their pet to a vet because they cannot afford it, and 62% report having had difficulty paying for needed veterinary care.

The nonprofit focuses on those who cannot otherwise afford care for their pets. It provides low-cost spay/neutering, surgery, dental work, X-rays, diagnostics, and treatment. It does not offer overnight or specialty care.

“You know that the care that was provided really made a difference and it makes a difference in human life as well because they feel like they’ve done right by their pet,” Stevens said.

Options Veterinary Care is a great resource especially for senior citizens and other low-income pet owners.

“It truly is the generosity of the community that makes this happen.

To book an appointment, call the clinic at 775-499-3700. If you’d like to donate to the nonprofit, click here.

