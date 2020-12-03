Advertisement

One person bitten by tiger at Carole Baskin’s ‘Big Cat Rescue’

Carole Baskin at Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, CA.
Carole Baskin at Dancing With the Stars in Los Angeles, CA.(gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Cat Rescue has confirmed that one person suffered serious injuries after being bitten by an animal Thursday morning.

The Tampa-based exotic cat rescue is run by Carole Baskin, who rose to fame thanks to Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” documentary.

The organization confirms that Candy Couser, a volunteer of 5 years, was bitten by a tiger named Kimba.

According to a statement from the organization, Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there. Couser opened a guillotine tunnel door that was supposed to remain shut. She reached her arm in to unclip the lock, and Kimba attacked, nearly ripping Couser’s arm off at the shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital. The rescue says that Candy was still conscious and was concerned about Kimba.

The tiger has been placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but was just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity.

Big Cat Rescue has been closed due to the coronavirus and has been trying to raise funds to offset operating costs. ABC7 has reached out to Hillsborough Fire and Rescue for more information.

This morning, during feeding, Candy Couser, who has been a volunteer at Big Cat Rescue for five years, and a Green Level...

Posted by Big Cat Rescue on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds an online press conference to discuss the roll out of the COVID-19...
‘We have hope now, vaccine is coming:’ Gov. Sisolak details Nevada’s vaccine rollout
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fernley identified
Phone scam
Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: Record number of deaths

Latest News

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the...
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly
This image taken by panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5...
Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation