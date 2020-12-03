Advertisement

Nonprofit dental group seeks volunteers and funding

Compassion Dental’s volunteer Dentist (Dr. Justin Kiggins) assists a patient during the...
Compassion Dental’s volunteer Dentist (Dr. Justin Kiggins) assists a patient during the clinic's reopening on Nov. 14th, 2020. At left, Compassion Dental’s Co-Founder and Certified Dental Assistant (Shari Byrnes) assists.(Compassion Dental)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:57 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Compassion Community Clinic is now giving free dental care to others in need for the first time since the pandemic shut the nonprofit down in March of 2020.

The first clinic was held November 14 and the second is December 5.

It provides free dental services including x-rays, fillings, examinations, and extractions.    

There are over 75,000 hurting and suffering adults in northern Nevada who are in need of dental health care services.

“This is such a huge blessing for them to be able to smile again to not have any pain again. It’s been life changing for so many people,” said Director of Operations, Taylor Brown.

The line of people seeking help is 200 people long, but the nonprofit only has the resources to help 50 people a year.

You can help Compassion Community Clinic in two ways.

First, it needs monetary donations.

Second, the nonprofit needs volunteers including dentists, hygienists, dental assistance, and any other dental care workers.

To get involved and help Compassion Dental through charitable giving or volunteering contact Taylor Brown at 775-358-8913.

You can also send donations here or at P.O. Box 18452, Reno, NV 89511.

