Nevada National Guard activated through March 31

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada National Guard members called up to help with the COVID-19 pandemic will remain on duty through March 31, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday.

“Our Nevada National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to play an indispensable role in our State’s response to COVID-19 by manning testing sites, helping distribute supplies across Nevada, and aiding in the continued recovery efforts,” Sisolak said in a statement. “While there is hope on the horizon with the recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines, our response and recovery efforts remain as critical as ever and Nevada will undoubtedly benefit from the Guard’s ability to continue their vital role during this crisis.”

President Donald Trump authorized the extension for guard members and Sisolak thanked him for that. The federal government picks up 75 percent of the cost and the state picks up 25 percent.

The Nevada National Guard was activated in early April after the disaster declaration for Nevada due to the pandemic. Sisolak’s statement said this activation has the most guard members for the longest time in Nevada history.

Since April, the Nevada National Guard established four ongoing community-based sample collection sites and staffed 24 mobile sample collection teams around rural Nevada. Ten of the mobile teams traveled to Native American communities throughout the State.

Additionally, the Guard provides personnel for community-based testing, contact tracing, laboratory and logistical support operations, food distribution and staff in the state emergency operations center. Guard Soldiers and Airmen also maintain the state’s strategic stockpile and warehouses in northern and southern Nevada.

