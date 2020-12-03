Advertisement

Late Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, left no will

In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported. Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Court documents show Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, left no will before he died last month in Connecticut.

The documents, filed in Nevada on Wednesday on behalf of his family, said the family is “unaware of the existence of a fully executed estate plan.”

Hsieh’s father and brother have asked for an order that would allow them to access his accounts and protect his assets.

Hsieh, who lived in Las Vegas, died Friday after being rescued and hospitalized following a fire in Connecticut. He was 46.

