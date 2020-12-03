Late Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, left no will

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Court documents show Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, left no will before he died last month in Connecticut.

The documents, filed in Nevada on Wednesday on behalf of his family, said the family is “unaware of the existence of a fully executed estate plan.”

Hsieh’s father and brother have asked for an order that would allow them to access his accounts and protect his assets.

Hsieh, who lived in Las Vegas, died Friday after being rescued and hospitalized following a fire in Connecticut. He was 46.

