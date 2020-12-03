Advertisement

Elon Musk predicts he’ll put people on Mars by 2026

Elon Musk predicts SpaceX will have humans on Mars by 2026.
Elon Musk predicts SpaceX will have humans on Mars by 2026.(Source: SpaceX/NASA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elon Musk is known for his lofty goals, and now he has another one.

The SpaceX CEO said he’ll put people on Mars by 2026. Musk even predicts it could be sooner.

The billionaire made his projections based on science, pointing to the fact that the orbits of Earth and Mars sync every 26 months.

Musk has been open about his plans for the red planet, including his hopes to create a self-sustaining city there.

To make his dreams a reality, SpaceX is developing a special rocket that can launch cargo and as many as 100 people at a time to the moon and Mars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds an online press conference to discuss the roll out of the COVID-19...
‘We have hope now, vaccine is coming:’ Gov. Sisolak details Nevada’s vaccine rollout
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fernley identified
Phone scam
Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: Record number of deaths

Latest News

In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp,...
Georgia GOP seeks mail-in ballot changes after Biden’s win
President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the...
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau says data irregularities being fixed quickly
This image taken by panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of Chang'e-5...
Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort