Advertisement

Coronavirus mutation means higher infection and transmission rate

Researcher at UNRMed's Center for Molecular Medicine
Researcher at UNRMed's Center for Molecular Medicine(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:35 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a fact of nature; as viruses multiply they can mutate. New research shows that’s exactly what happened with the original Wuhan Virus out of China as it made its way to Europe and beyond.

“They saw as the virus continued to be transmitted and circulate around the globe, this variant became more and more frequent,” says Cyprian Rossetto, Associate Professor in Microbiology and Virology with the University of Nevada Reno, School of Medicine.

Rossetto says initially the new mutation called D614G was not well understood. But now researchers say they know the mutation meant the virus was better able to infect a person’s nasal and bronchial tissue; and spread from person to person.

So efficient, many researchers speculate it is this mutation which helped lead to the pandemic because the virus’s speed and the ability to transmit from patient to patient was tough to rein in.

However, not so much that initial recommendations were not appropriate and necessary.

“The advice that we started to implement early on as far as maintaining social distancing wearing masks, washing your hands that is good for both the original virus, and also especially for the isolate as well,” says Rossetto.

Rossetto says the mutation does not make people sicker or increase the death rate. It will not impact the efficacy of the recent spate of coronavirus vaccines. So where does the research go from here?

There is concern there will be another mutation and its impact to patients and the vaccination itself.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds an online press conference to discuss the roll out of the COVID-19...
‘We have hope now, vaccine is coming:’ Gov. Sisolak details Nevada’s vaccine rollout
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fernley identified
Phone scam
Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: County surpasses 300 deaths

Latest News

Medical Reserve Corps accepting applications to deal with overworked healthcare professionals
Medical Reserve Corps in need of volunteers to help relieve healthcare workers
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: County surpasses 300 deaths
Nevada National Guard activated through March 31
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order