Coronavirus mutation means higher infection and transmission rate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a fact of nature; as viruses multiply they can mutate. New research shows that’s exactly what happened with the original Wuhan Virus out of China as it made its way to Europe and beyond.

“They saw as the virus continued to be transmitted and circulate around the globe, this variant became more and more frequent,” says Cyprian Rossetto, Associate Professor in Microbiology and Virology with the University of Nevada Reno, School of Medicine.

Rossetto says initially the new mutation called D614G was not well understood. But now researchers say they know the mutation meant the virus was better able to infect a person’s nasal and bronchial tissue; and spread from person to person.

So efficient, many researchers speculate it is this mutation which helped lead to the pandemic because the virus’s speed and the ability to transmit from patient to patient was tough to rein in.

However, not so much that initial recommendations were not appropriate and necessary.

“The advice that we started to implement early on as far as maintaining social distancing wearing masks, washing your hands that is good for both the original virus, and also especially for the isolate as well,” says Rossetto.

Rossetto says the mutation does not make people sicker or increase the death rate. It will not impact the efficacy of the recent spate of coronavirus vaccines. So where does the research go from here?

There is concern there will be another mutation and its impact to patients and the vaccination itself.

