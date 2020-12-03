Advertisement

Christmas lightshow returns to south Reno

Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow(Jeff Kendell)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:06 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Christmas light tradition is back in the Reno area.

The Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow features 30,000 lights meticulously synchronized to music. Jeff Kendell said he and his family took a break in 2015, but said they are excited to invite the community back this year to see the show.

“2020 has been a terrible year, so we thought bringing our Christmas lightshow back to life would help put smiles on lots of tired peoples’ faces.”

To see the lights, head to 2380 Solitude Drive off of Mount Rose Highway.

The show runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be extended on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The last night for the show will be New Year’s Eve.

Click here to see past lightshows on Solitude Drive.

