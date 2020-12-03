Advertisement

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris’ job?

In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks in San...
In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)(Eric Risberg | AP)
By Associated PRess
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:08 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris’ ascendancy to the vice presidency next year has left California with a tantalizing question: Who will replace her in the Senate?

The pick falls to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is widely expected to make a choice that highlights the state’s diversity.

Prominent names figuring in his deliberations include Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a longtime Newsom friend who would become the state’s first Latino senator, and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who heads the Congressional Black Caucus and was on President-elect Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she would like Padilla to join her in the U.S. Senate. He has been California’s top elections official since 2015. Feinstein told reporters Wednesday that Padilla has her support and would represent California very well.

Biden and Harris will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is condemning President Trump following a retweet that claimed...
Gov. Sisolak condemns Pres. Trump for retweet calling Renown alternate care site “fake”
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Reno Police investigate a hit and run crash on Kietzke Lane that seriously injured a pedestrian.
Reno Police seek blue SUV in hit and run
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: Record number of deaths
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquakes reported near Stagecoach and Mina

Latest News

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is condemning President Trump following a retweet that claimed...
Gov. Sisolak condemns Pres. Trump for retweet calling Renown alternate care site “fake”
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, county employees process mail-in ballots at a Clark County...
Rationales shift as Nevada considers future of vote by-mail
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results completed
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions