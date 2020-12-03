California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris’ job?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris’ ascendancy to the vice presidency next year has left California with a tantalizing question: Who will replace her in the Senate?

The pick falls to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is widely expected to make a choice that highlights the state’s diversity.

Prominent names figuring in his deliberations include Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a longtime Newsom friend who would become the state’s first Latino senator, and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who heads the Congressional Black Caucus and was on President-elect Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she would like Padilla to join her in the U.S. Senate. He has been California’s top elections official since 2015. Feinstein told reporters Wednesday that Padilla has her support and would represent California very well.

Biden and Harris will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

