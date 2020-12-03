Advertisement

Amodei may run for Nevada governor in 2022

U.S>Amodei (R-NV)
U.S>Amodei (R-NV)(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:10 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Veteran northern Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei says he might run for governor in 2022.

An Amodei aide confirmed Thursday the Republican old a Las Vegas chamber of commerce audience on Wednesday that he’s exploring the possibility.

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Adam Laxalt are among other Republicans whose names have been mentioned as possible challengers for Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Laxalt is a former state attorney general who lost to Sisolak in 2018.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds an online press conference to discuss the roll out of the COVID-19...
‘We have hope now, vaccine is coming:’ Gov. Sisolak details Nevada’s vaccine rollout
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fernley identified
Phone scam
Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: Record number of deaths

Latest News

In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks in San...
California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris’ job?
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is condemning President Trump following a retweet that claimed...
Gov. Sisolak condemns Pres. Trump for retweet calling Renown alternate care site “fake”
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, county employees process mail-in ballots at a Clark County...
Rationales shift as Nevada considers future of vote by-mail
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results completed