Amodei may run for Nevada governor in 2022

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Veteran northern Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei says he might run for governor in 2022.

An Amodei aide confirmed Thursday the Republican old a Las Vegas chamber of commerce audience on Wednesday that he’s exploring the possibility.

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Adam Laxalt are among other Republicans whose names have been mentioned as possible challengers for Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Laxalt is a former state attorney general who lost to Sisolak in 2018.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)