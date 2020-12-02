Washoe county middle & high school students begin full-distance learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District’s middle and high school students started full-distance learning Wednesday morning. The change comes after the county continues to deal with a rise in coronavirus cases.

Angela Iosua has two sons, Ricardo Herrera is in 7th grade at Pine Middle School and JJ Iosua is a first grader at Hidden Valley Elementary.

Iosua said both her boys belong in the classroom, not just her youngest. She said the junior high work is overwhelming for Ricardo.

“Honestly, my youngest needs that social interaction, my oldest teen as a teenager, you know him being a teenager and everything he is going through, it’s really importance for him to be around kids.”

She added, “I feel like there’s a lot on the teachers on trying to multi-task more than they already have and I do feel like it’s hard, especially with my oldest to be able to get that communication that he needs.”

She said it doesn’t make sense for her first grader to attend campus where he could catch the virus and give it to Ricardo at home.

“I do understand why they made the call, this time is confusing and complicated because I understand the urgency of it all, but I feel its important for my kids to be in school.”

Iosua said she trusts the district’s cleaning, mitigation models, and felt safe when Ricardo was attending campus.

Middle and high school students are set to return January 4th, 2021.

The board will meet next Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 to review the proposed ending date for full-distance learning.

Iosua said she’s skeptical Ricardo will return to the classroom January 4th.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.