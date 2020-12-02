Advertisement

Reno tattoo shop hosts annual toy drive

Toy donations are being accepted for local kids in need at My Religion Tattoo in Reno.
Toy donations are being accepted for local kids in need at My Religion Tattoo in Reno.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:33 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local tattoo shop is continuing its annual tradition of collecting toys for kids in need this holiday season. Anyone that brings a new, unwrapped toy valued at $20 or more to My Religion Tattoo on Parr Boulevard in Reno will get a 50% discount.

Owner Matthew Snell says this is his team’s way of taking care of the community that supports them year-round.

“It’s a really hard time. Some people are struggling, families are in need. Regular things happen in and around a virus like this so we just have to do our best to help out this community. We live here, we work here, we’re part of this community, and every year we do this just to give back,” said Snell.

The donation drive is happening now and will go through December 21st. Toys will be distributed to Renown Children’s Hospital, the Downs Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada, and the Autism Coalition of Nevada. All residents are encouraged to donate, and you don’t need to get a tattoo to participate.

