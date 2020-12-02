Advertisement

Reno Police warn of “kidnapping” phone scam

By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:19 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department wants you to be aware of a phone scam that is becoming more common.

Victims get a phone call from an unknown person saying a family member has been kidnapped. In the most recent case, the caller said it was the victim’s child.

The caller then demands ransom money in exchange for the family member. Investigators traced back the suspect’s phone number and found it to be an inactive line, and determined that the incident was a scam.

To avoid becoming a victim:

  • Don’t answer or return calls you aren’t expecting
  • Don’t say your family member’s name
  • Use voicemail to screen your calls.
  • If a caller asks you to pay with retail or gaming gift cards, money wires or by mailing cash, hang up.
  • Check privacy settings on your social media accounts. The more information you make available, the more information scammers can use to convince you into believing a scam is real.

