Renewed effort to create safe homes in Nevada

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a renewed push to create safe homes. It’s called “16 days of activism to end violence against women”.

It began Nov. 25 and will continue through Dec. 10.

The local non-profit organization pushing this forward in our area is called The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Temporary restraining orders in Nevada are up 81 percent in the last eight months since the pandemic began, according to Client Services Director, Sylvia Gonzales.

A major emphasis of this campaign is that there is help for all victims of domestic violence.

”Don’t be afraid to call our hot line and ask for help. Everything that you tell us is confidential. We will not release that information to anybody. If you don’t have a police report, if you don’t have a restraining order, if you don’t have a social security card you can get some assistance from our agency. We don’t care what your background is,” Gonzales.  

She goes on to say her group only cares that you get help, that you’re safe, and that your children are safe.

You can call the domestic violence resource center at 775-329-4150.     

You can also call the number to donate.

The group is down $125,000.

