Pedestrian killed after being hit by mulitiple vehicles.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City. It happened just before 6:30 Wednesday morning on N. Carson Street near Silver Oak Drive.

NHP says the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. Only 3 of the vehicles that hit the pedestrian stopped. It’s not clear how many times the pedestrian was hit.

The southbound lanes of N. Carson Street are closed while the scene is investigated.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.