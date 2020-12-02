Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after being hit by mulitiple vehicles.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday,...
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles in Carson City. It happened just before 6:30 Wednesday morning on N. Carson Street near Silver Oak Drive.

NHP says the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time. Only 3 of the vehicles that hit the pedestrian stopped. It’s not clear how many times the pedestrian was hit.

The southbound lanes of N. Carson Street are closed while the scene is investigated.

