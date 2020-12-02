New flights to be added at Reno-Tahoe International

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four airlines are adding new flights at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Health and safety measures are also being increased at the airport to keep travelers safe.

The new services are coming from Southwest, United, Allegiant and JSX. The first addition will be flights to Orange County via JSX starting December 3, which will be offered four days a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday). Allegiant will also add service to Orange County starting on February 18, 2021. There have not been flights to Orange County from Reno since 2017.

On December 17, United will start flying to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, once again helping connect Reno to several interational destinations.

From January 5 to April 12, 2021, Southwest will offer seasonal flights to Dallas Love Field Airport.

Airlines have recently increased cleaning and sanitization between flights, and Reno-Tahoe International has installed plexiglass shielding at every counter. Deep cleaning is also done at the airport throughout the day.

